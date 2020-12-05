Pamela I. Ferguson
Pamela I. Ferguson. 74 of Stamford, Connecticut passed away on November 24, 2020 at Yale Hospital in New Haven, CT. She was born on January 20, 1946 to Eda Neat MCormack and Terrance Ferguson in Stuart town, Terlawny Jamaica. Pamela attended Stuart Town High School in Jamaica. After migrating to the United States in 1987, she became a Certified Nurse.
Pamela was a social butterfly, a kind and a very loyal friend to many, enjoyed meeting people and and an avid reader throughout her lifetime. She was very motherly with a big heart, despite a large family always putting others first. Pamela always provided support and love for her family the best way she knew how.
She is survived by 9 children, two preceded her in death. A host of grand-children, a great-grandchild. Also 2 sisters, 3 brothers, an aunt and uncle, a nice and a great-niece.
Viewing will be held on Saturday, December 12, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home, 104 Myrtle Ave., Stamford, CT. A funeral service will immediately follow at 12 p.m. at the funeral home. To send condolences or for service information, please visit www.cognetta.com