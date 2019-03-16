The Advocate Notices
Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory
104 Myrtle Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902
(203) 348-4949
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
4:00 PM
Guru Nanak Mission Gurudwara
138 Bauer Drive
Oakland, CT
Parkash Kaur Mayell
Parkash Kaur Mayell, 84, passed away peacefully with her loving family at her side on Friday, March 15, 2019. Parkash was born on April 5, 1934, in Medan, Indonesia, daughter of the late Mela Singh Kapoor and Gian Kaur.
Parkash immigrated to the United States from India in 1958, joining her husband Jaspal at the University of Texas, where she studied home economics. They moved to Stamford, Connecticut in 1961, where Parkash has since resided. Parkash worked for many years at General Electric Credit Corporation where she made many lifelong friends. She was a devoted and loving wife and mother and welcomed many family members and friends to her home. Parkash was a wonderful cook and loved entertaining, especially by serving her world-famous Indian burfi and other sweets.
Parkash is survived by her loving children Manvin and his wife Anoo Mayell, and daughter Nita Sabo and her husband Chris. Her sisters Prith Sethi, Taru Kanwar and her brothers Jogt Kapoor and Dalbir Kapoor also survive her as do her cherished grandchildren Dylan Sabo, Zephan Mayell, Spencer Sabo and Rohan Mayell.
Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her beloved husband of 62 years, Jaspal Singh Mayell, and her brothers Dilip Kapoor and Jaspal Kapoor.
A Memorial Service in honor of Mrs. Parkash Kaur Mayell will be held on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at the Guru Nanak Mission Gurudwara, 138 Bauer Drive, Oakland, New Jersey at 4:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made is Parkash's memory to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.
For online condolences, please visit www.Cognetta.com
Published in StamfordAdvocate on Mar. 16, 2019
