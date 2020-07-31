1/1
Pasquale Roberto Sr.
1922 - 2020
Pasquale F. Roberto, Sr.
Pasquale Francesco Roberto, Sr., 98, 0f Stamford passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Stamford Hospital. He was born in Greenwich on July 3, 1922 to the late Umala and Rose Montamuro Roberto.
Pasquale was a Service Manager at Suburban Cadillac of Stamford for thirty years before his retirement. He was a veteran in the US Navy, having served in WWII as an Aviation Machinist's Mate from 1942 until honorably discharged in 1946.
He is survived by his devoted son, Robert M. Roberto of Woodbury, CT and his sisters, Francesca DiGeorgio of CA and Theresa Bria of VA.
Besides his parents, Pasquale was predeceased by his wife, Vincetta Carrieo Roberto, a son Pasquale F. Roberto, Jr., a brother, Joe Roberto and a sister, Mary Capalbo.
Funeral services and Interment were held privately.
The family request that donations be made in Pasquale's memory to Southeastern Guide Dogs, 4210 77th Street, East, Palmetto, FL 34221
To leave online condolences, please visit www.cognetta.com





Published in Stamford Advocate on Jul. 31, 2020.
