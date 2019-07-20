Patricia D. Downer

Patricia "Pat" D. Downer, 79, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. A longtime resident of Stamford, Pat was born February 22, 1940 in Albany, NY. She was one of two daughters born to the late Harold and Elizabeth (Reardon) Delaney.

Pat grew up in Mount Vernon, New York and moved to Stamford, Connecticut in 1962 after she married the love of her life, Kenneth Downer. Her life was dedicated to her family and Pat and Ken were a living example of a truly loving relationship for all.

She was an amazing mother focusing her time and energy on each and every member of her extended family. Her joy in sharing in each family experience was always accompanied by her ever present smile and giggling laugh.

Pat enjoyed the beach, cooking, gardening, and was a voracious reader, but she was never happier than when she was surrounded by her family, friends and neighbors.

Pat was predeceased by her beloved husband of 53 years, Ken, in 2016 and her sister (and best friend), Kathleen Delaney in 2017. Pat is survived by her three children; Karen Downer-Doyle (Patrick) of Branford, CT, Kathleen Solecki (Michael) of Wilton, CT and Kenneth Downer, Jr. (Victoria) of Stamford, CT, five grandchildren; Ryan, Sean, and Thomas Solecki and Kenny and Kyle Downer, sisters-in-law, Virginia and Norma Downer, and many nieces and nephews.

The family will be receiving friends and family on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 from 4pm to 8pm at Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, Stamford, CT 06902. A mass of Christian burial will take place on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 10am at St. Leo Parish, 24 Roxbury Road in Stamford. The interment will be private and at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to Autism Speaks, the or the Hearing Loss Association of America.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to Autism Speaks, the or the Hearing Loss Association of America.

The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to Bosak Funeral Home.