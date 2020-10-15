1/1
Patricia Ann Chocas
Patricia Ann Chocas of Norwalk, CT entered eternal rest on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020.
Pat, as she was known to all, was a devoted wife, loving mother, doting grandmother, beloved sister, Godmother to many and a forever friend to all who knew her.
A memorial service will be celebrated in honor of her memory at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 19, 2020 at St. Jerome's Church, 23 Half Mile Road, in Norwalk, CT. Followed by a graveside burial at Riverside Cemetery, 81 Riverside Avenue, Norwalk, CT.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in her memory to: St Jerome's RC Church, 23 Half Mile Road, Norwalk CT 06851.
In compliance with state mandates and the safety of all those attending the services, it is mandatory to wear face coverings and maintain social distancing, while attending all funeral services.
The family has entrusted Pat's arrangements to Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, Stamford, CT. If you would like to leave a condolence message for the family, please visit the online guestbook at www.bosakfuneralhome.com or on facebook.com/bosakfuneralhome.



Published in Stamford Advocate on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Memorial service
11:00 AM
St. Jerome's Church
Funeral services provided by
Bosak Funeral Home
453 Shippan Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902-6010
203-325-9300
