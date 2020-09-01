Patricia Ann Powell
Patricia Ann Powell, age 74, of Darien, beloved wife of Frank A. Powell, passed away on August 30, 2020. Born in Dorchester, MA, Patricia was the daughter of William and Katherine (Pisano) Tierney. Before her marriage to Frank, Patricia worked at All-State Insurance as a rater. After raising her children, she earned a certification in early childhood development. Patricia then went on to teach preschool. She taught children at Noroton Presbyterian Nursery School, the Darien YWCA, the Darien YMCA, was a volunteer Great Books leader and a CCD teacher at St. Thomas Moore Church. During her time at the Darien YWCA she was awarded the Unsung Hero Award for her work with children. Patricia was a volunteer for the MS Society, the American Heart Association
, and the American Cancer Society
. She enjoyed crossword puzzles and playing Scrabble. Her true passion was her dedication and love for her family. After retirement, Patricia took great pleasure in spending time with her family, traveling locally with Frank, and would attend all of her grandchildren's activities. In addition to her devoted husband, Frank, Patricia is survived by her loving children, Susan Martone, and her husband, James, of Trumbull, Frank Powell, and his wife, Stacey, of Trumbull, and Catherine Panagrossi, and her husband, Robert, of New Canaan; and five grandchildren, Michael, Matthew, Ella, Lauren, and Cate. Services for Patricia will be held privately. To sign her online guest register, please visit www.LawrenceFuneralHome.com