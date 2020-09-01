1/1
Patricia Ann Powell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Ann Powell
Patricia Ann Powell, age 74, of Darien, beloved wife of Frank A. Powell, passed away on August 30, 2020. Born in Dorchester, MA, Patricia was the daughter of William and Katherine (Pisano) Tierney. Before her marriage to Frank, Patricia worked at All-State Insurance as a rater. After raising her children, she earned a certification in early childhood development. Patricia then went on to teach preschool. She taught children at Noroton Presbyterian Nursery School, the Darien YWCA, the Darien YMCA, was a volunteer Great Books leader and a CCD teacher at St. Thomas Moore Church. During her time at the Darien YWCA she was awarded the Unsung Hero Award for her work with children. Patricia was a volunteer for the MS Society, the American Heart Association, and the American Cancer Society. She enjoyed crossword puzzles and playing Scrabble. Her true passion was her dedication and love for her family. After retirement, Patricia took great pleasure in spending time with her family, traveling locally with Frank, and would attend all of her grandchildren's activities. In addition to her devoted husband, Frank, Patricia is survived by her loving children, Susan Martone, and her husband, James, of Trumbull, Frank Powell, and his wife, Stacey, of Trumbull, and Catherine Panagrossi, and her husband, Robert, of New Canaan; and five grandchildren, Michael, Matthew, Ella, Lauren, and Cate. Services for Patricia will be held privately. Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Assoication, Connecticut Chapter, 5 Brookside Drive, Wallingford, CT 06492. To sign her online guest register, please visit www.LawrenceFuneralHome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edward Lawrence Funeral Home
2119 Boston Post Rd
Darien, CT 06820
2036556127
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Edward Lawrence Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 1, 2020
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved