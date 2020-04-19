|
|
Patricia W. Darling
Patricia (Patti) Darling passed away at home on Saturday, April 18th surrounded by her family. Patti was born in Stamford on March 11, 1956 to the late Patricia and Ronald Williams Sr.
Patti was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was married to Thomas Darling, Patti and Tommy were teenage sweethearts and were married for 45 years. They moved to Darien in 1982 to raise their family. Patti was an avid history buff and could talk for hours on the most arcane topics. Her mother in law, Edith will miss those conversations dearly. Patti was diagnosed with cancer just two weeks after returning from Jamaica, making irreplaceable memories with Tommy, her daughters and granddaughters.
She fought bravely, laughing and joking with her family through her battle.
In addition to her husband Tommy, Patti is survived by her two daughters, Michele Winslow and her husband Kevin of Darien, Jackie Caldarone, and her husband Nick of Stamford. She was the cherished grandmother to Kathrine and Sydney Winslow and Sara Caldarone. Patti is also survived by her three brothers, Scott, Ronnie and Todd Williams, all of Stamford, as well as brothers-in-law, John Darling Jr. and Dennis Darling and sister-in-law, Karie Tiscia. She also loved her cousins and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held privately.
In honor of Patti's memory and dear to Patti's heart, please consider a donation to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to VITAS Hospice Service, 488 Main Street, #3, Norwalk, CT 06850, who was a blessing to her and her family.
The Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to assist the Darling family with the arrangements.
Published in Stamford Advocate from Apr. 20 to Apr. 23, 2020