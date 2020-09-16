Patricia DiVasto

Patricia DiVasto, nee Ostrowski, has passed. She was only 69 years old but lived a full and fun life filled with people she touched.

She was born in Pennsylvania and wore a holster and fake guns over her First Holy Communion dress at her party afterwards. She was consummate tomboy, beating most boys at any game. She attended Catholic High in Stamford, CT and as legend would have it, scored 1000 points in her highschool basketball career. If anyone disputes this record, you will ruin an Ostrowski legend. She also played softball and continued her love of sports long after high school including bowling, bocce, and golf to name a few. She was supposedly once a bookie, which is a total rumor.

Pat, P-Diddy, Patsy, Pa retired to Palm Springs, CA to let the desert air help her arthritis. She helped run a women's golf league at Tahquitz Golf Course and had many loyal friends who would hunt out dive bars in the desert after a round of golf. They were her family in Cally.

She leaves behind her loved and only son Timothy DiVasto and his fiancee Chelsea Rapsey of Carlisle, PA, her sister Joan Gritzen and her husband Ben of Wyoming, PA, and her sister Rose Marie McKenzie and her husband Van of New Haven, CT. Rose Marie's children, Solomon and Cleary McKenzie were essentially her grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents Cas and Marian Ostrowski.

The loss cannot be measured but her sense of humor and stubborn nature will always be remembered and cherished both in Connecticut and California. Be sure to cheers her at the Colony in Stamford, Connecticut or Dillons in Desert Hot Springs. She will be right with you in raising a glass.



