Patricia Epstein Notice
Patricia Epstein
Patricia Marlowe Epstein, 84, beloved wife of Dr. Simon Epstein and mother of Sharon Epstein and Joanne Owens, passed away January 30th at Stamford Hospital from complications of longtime multiple sclerosis.
Pat attended New Rochelle High School and Cornell University and then taught history and English at New Rochelle High School. She had great enthusiasm for Civil War History and Jeopardy.
Despite being in a wheelchair for the past twenty-five years, she was able to travel extensively in the National Park System.
In addition to her husband and daughters, Patricia is survived by her brother Howard Marlowe and her two sons-in-law, Edward Dzubak and Douglas Owens.
The Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home, Stamford, has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Jan. 31, 2020
