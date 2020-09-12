Patricia Foston

Nov 29,1946 - Sep 6, 2020

Patricia (Pat) Moran Foston, 73 of Stamford, mother to daughters Cheryl and Carolyn, grandmother to Aaron and Celeste, passed away after a long fight with breast cancer. Pat was born in Cambridge, MA to the late Henry A. Moran and Albertina (Mulcare) Moran and grew up in Longmeadow, MA. She graduated from the MacDuffie School in Springfield and received her Bachelor's Degree from the University of Massachusetts (Amherst), with a semester abroad in Bologna, Italy and a semester at the University of New Mexico, Albuquerque. She obtained her Masters in Accounting from the University of Hartford. Pat then went on to hold a series of progressively more responsible accounting, auditing, and programming positions with Fortune 1000 companies and government agencies. Upon retirement she became a realtor and put her efforts into volunteering in the community.

In addition to these accomplishments, Pat will be remembered by those who know her well for her fun-loving and adventuresome spirit as well as her sense of responsibility, determination, and loyalty. Pat loved to travel, and ski and was always pursuing new interests. She will be sorely missed by her friends and family.

In lieu of flowers, donation can be made in Pat's memory to the Cove Neighborhood Association or the Stamford Senior Center.



