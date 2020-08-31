1/1
Patricia Goldrosen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia MacLennan-
Goldrosen
Patricia (Mansolf) MacLennan-Goldrosen, 85, of Port Charlotte, Florida passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 30, 2020.
Patricia was born August 31, 1934 in New Haven, Connecticut to the late Paul and Hazel (Deastel) Mansolf.
Patricia was a graduate of Florida Southern College. In 1986, she moved from Stamford, CT to Port Charlotte, FL. She was a member of the Port Charlotte United Methodist Church and The Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club. Throughout her life Patricia enjoyed painting and spending time at the seashore both in New England and Florida.
She is survived by her two sons, Kirk K. MacLennan (Margaret) of Stamford, CT and Paul A. MacLennan of Milford, CT. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Colin MacLennan and Shane MacLennan, both of Stamford, CT and Kaylee MacLennan of Fairfield, CT.
Memorial services will be held at a later date by the family.
Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to: Alzheimer's Association (alz.org).
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com. Arrangements are being made by Roberson Funeral Home, Port Charlotte, FL.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Aug. 31, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved