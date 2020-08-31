Patricia Goldrosen

Patricia MacLennan-
Goldrosen
Patricia (Mansolf) MacLennan-Goldrosen, 85, of Port Charlotte, Florida passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 30, 2020.
Patricia was born August 31, 1934 in New Haven, Connecticut to the late Paul and Hazel (Deastel) Mansolf.
Patricia was a graduate of Florida Southern College. In 1986, she moved from Stamford, CT to Port Charlotte, FL. She was a member of the Port Charlotte United Methodist Church and The Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club. Throughout her life Patricia enjoyed painting and spending time at the seashore both in New England and Florida.
She is survived by her two sons, Kirk K. MacLennan (Margaret) of Stamford, CT and Paul A. MacLennan of Milford, CT. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Colin MacLennan and Shane MacLennan, both of Stamford, CT and Kaylee MacLennan of Fairfield, CT.
Memorial services will be held at a later date by the family.
Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to: Alzheimer's Association
(alz.org
).
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com
. Arrangements are being made by Roberson Funeral Home, Port Charlotte, FL.