Patricia M. Hall
Patricia M. Hall, 92, of Isle of Palms, SC, passed away peacefully at her home on May 27, 2020. She was born July 13, 1927 in Juneau, WI, the daughter of Arvilla Imig and Howard R. Mahoney.
Patricia attended Marquette University where she earned a Bachelor of Philosophy degree upon graduating in 1949. She was President of the Marquette chapter of Gamma Pi Epsilon, the National Jesuit Honor Society for Women (now Alpha Sigma Nu). She was also President-elect of the Women's Governing Board of Marquette University and was included in the 1949 Who's Who in American Colleges and Universities. She subsequently attended Marquette University Law School, earning her J.D. in 1951. Patricia was the Associate Editor of the Marquette Law Review and was ranked second in her class of 49. She was admitted to the Wisconsin State Bar in 1951. Following graduation, she worked as an attorney on the staff of various federal agencies in Washington, DC.
She married John Patrick Hall of Stamford, CT on May 22, 1954. Patricia became a longtime resident of Stamford where she raised her six children. She was active in the Southwestern Connecticut Girl Scout Council and was a self-employed Independent Financial Planner. She enjoyed the beach, sailing, reading, cooking, playing and watching tennis as well as traveling both domestically and internationally. She relocated to South Carolina in 1986.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Arvilla and Howard Mahoney, her husband, John Patrick Hall and her daughter, Shauna Mary Hall. She is survived by her children John Patrick Hall, Jr. (Christen) of Mt. Pleasant, SC; Tara Anne Hall of Meridian, ID; Maura Anne Hall of Palatine, IL; Sara Patricia Tavani (Mark) of Alpharetta, GA and Michael Brian Hall (Liza) of Bremen, ME. She is also survived by eleven grandchildren and two sisters, Moira Rossow of Seminole, FL and Sheila Keefe of Santa Fe, NM, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. on June 8th at Stella Maris Catholic Church, 1204 Middle Street, Sullivan's Island, SC 29482. Prayers of Final Commendation and Farewell will follow in Mt. Pleasant Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please kindly consider a donation in Patricia's memory to the American Cancer Society, 5900 Core Road, Suite 504, North Charleston, SC 29406.
Memorial messages may be written to the family at www.jhenrystuhr.tributes.com
Published in Stamford Advocate on May 29, 2020.