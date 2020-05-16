Patricia K. Shippee
Patricia Kathleen Shippee, age 73, passed away peacefully on May 12, 2020. She was born December 20, 1946 in Portchester, New York to Patrick and Gloria Pennatto. They later moved to Stamford, CT where she lived for the rest of her days.
She graduated from Stamford High School, where she was a proud member of the All State Choir. Patty worked for Pitney Bowes for 25 years. She was also a partner with her two daughters at "Hand Painted", a pottery and artist studio for 5 years. Where she enjoyed painting, teaching classes, listening to music and enjoying the company of all who frequented the studio.
She was also everyone's favorite Barista at Starbuck's for a short time. She loved to laugh and loved making people laugh even more. Family and friends were the most important things to her. She loved with her whole heart and it was unconditional. She was everyone's mom and grandma.
Mom loved her trips to Rhode Island with the "Magnolia's" or with her sisters, Sunday dinners and singing around the table, especially if she could conduct and make us all look ridiculous! Her favorite color was purple as most of you know, she loved to go fishing, Christmas, the first snowfall and of course crumb cake and pie!
Having the little ones around her made her the happiest, they all loved her silly jokes and stories, the way she made them belly laugh and how she played and danced with them until they were all exhausted!
Our mother was very proud of her family, she was our Matriarch. It is hard to imagine our lives without her in it, but we will carry on the way she would want us to. We will hold each other up when things get hard and celebrate all of our milestones and triumphs. Because, we live by her example and like she said "It's what we do."
We will miss you beyond words, and will all be together again one day. Until then keep shinning your light and watch over us. ~ We love you big bunches~
She was preceded in death by her father and mother Patrick and Gloria Pennatto.
She is survived by her brother, Vincent Pennatto and three sisters, Donna Bayless, Gloria Cybart (Jay) and Margaret Bagley. Her two daughters, Patty Santagata (John) and Noel Jordan; grandchildren, Keri Cyphers (Josh), Danielle Jordan, Nicholas Santagata, Patrick Santagata, Olivia Santagata. And her great-grandson and best friend, Gabriel John Fernandez. She also has many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews that she loved fiercely. She will be missed by so many, but we will hold on to all the wonderful memories and smile.
Due to the current health crisis in our state and the community, no funeral services will take place at this time. A celebration of her life will be held at a later time.
If you would like to celebrate her memory, in lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Lung Cancer Association.
The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford, CT. To leave a condolence message for the family you may visit the guestbook at www.bosakfuneralhome.com or on Facebook.com/bosakfuneralhome.
Published in Stamford Advocate on May 16, 2020.