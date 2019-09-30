|
|
Patricia Kulesza
Patricia Denise Kulesza, 68, of Stamford, passed away at Stamford Hospital on Friday, September 20, 2019. Born in Stamford, on June 21, 1951, to the late Martin and Gertrude (Krasniewicz) Kulesza. The family takes comfort knowing that she is safely in the arms of her Mom and Dad, along with her grandparents, "Mama" and "Boss", reminiscing about life in their beloved South End. She graduated from Stamford Catholic High School in 1969 and attended University of Missouri.
Patricia is survived by her sister, Carol; brother-in-law, Dennis; nephew Christopher; niece, Jennifer; and great-nephews Justus and Jack; and great-niece Piper Denise. A special thanks to devoted friends Alice Longley, Hurlda Andrews, and Mary Ann Stephens.
Family will receive relatives and friends on the morning of Wednesday, October 2nd from 8:30am to 10:00am at Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, Stamford, CT 06902; with a Requiem Mass at 10:30am at the Holy Name of Jesus R.C. Church, 325 Washington Blvd., in Stamford, CT. Her interment will be held at a later date.
Patricia was devoted to nature and animals. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Patricia's memory to: Stamford Animal Shelter, 201 Magee Avenue, Stamford, CT 06902.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Oct. 1, 2019