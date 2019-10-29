|
Patricia M. Pannone
Patricia M. Pannone passed away peacefully on Friday, October 25, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was 82. Patricia (better known as "Pat" to family and friends), was born in Stamford, Connecticut to John and Mary Maciejewski and was the loving wife of Louis M. Pannone. The couple raised five children in their home in Greenwich, Connecticut.
Among Pat's interests were art, education, music, travel, and classic movies. But her husband, children and grandchildren were at the center of her world, and there were few things she loved more than being in their company. She was very artistic and instilled an appreciation for nature and creativity in her children and grandchildren. Throughout her life, Pat's love and deep faith brought comfort to her family, friends and those in her community. She will be fondly remembered for her calm and charming personality, witty sense of humor, and her exceptional cooking. For those reasons and a million more, she will be deeply missed.
Patricia was predeceased by her father John Maciejewski, mother Mary Wituck Maciejewski and brother Stephen, all of Greenwich, CT. She is survived by her devoted husband, Louis M. Pannone, sons Louis S., Gregory, and Marc, and daughters Julie Mitchell, and Patricia Crawford, as well as nine grandchildren.
Family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, November 1st, 2019 from 4pm to 8pm at Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, Stamford, CT 06902, with a memorial service at 7:30pm. Interment will be held private at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Nathaniel Witherell of Greenwich, CT.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Oct. 30, 2019