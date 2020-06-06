Patricia McDermottPatricia (Lynette Lyon) McDermott (68) resident of Greenwich Ct., for 25 years, native born of New Orleans, La., departed this life on Saturday May 30th 2020,. Preceded in death by both parents Albert and Gretchen McDermott. She leaves to cherish her memory, sisters Gail (Doran) McDermott-Allen, Rhonda and Lindarae McDermott, brothers Albert (Jeannie/deceased) McDermott, Kevin McDermott and a dear cousin Myron (Barbara) Johnson. In addition to a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, a memorial service will be scheduled for a later date. The family invites you to visit www.nutmegcremation to extend a memory and to find out about donation requests and service information