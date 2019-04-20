The Advocate Notices
Patricia A. Nulty
PATRICIA A. NULTY (née) McGEE
Senior Vice President at Citibank. Graduate of St. John's University. Active in Boy Scouts of America and Inspirica (formerly St. Luke's Lifeworks). Longtime resident of Stamford. Beloved wife of Michael Nulty. Devoted mother of Sean Nulty. Caring daughter of the late Florence and the late Robert McGee. Loving sister of the late Deacon Robert McGee, Jr.; the late Dr. Judith McGee; Kathleen Daniels; the late Richard McGee; Rev. Michael McGee; Janice McAuliffe; Margaret McGee; the late John McGee; Nancy Dockstader; and William McGee. Fond sister-in-law, and aunt of many nieces and nephews. For those who wish to make a donation in Patricia's memory, please consider the Bennett Cancer Center at Stamford Hospital. Family will receive friends on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home, 2900 Summer St., Stamford CT 06905. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at St. Leo Parish 11 a.m.
Published in StamfordAdvocate on Apr. 20, 2019
