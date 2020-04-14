|
Patricia O'Driscoll
Patricia O'Driscoll, 72, of Stamford, CT passed away peacefully at home with her family on April 13, 2020. Patricia was born in Old Greenwich, CT on April 29, 1947, to Elmer and Mary Marshall. She met and married her husband Joseph O'Driscoll in 1971. She is survived by her brother Patrick Marshall and her six children Mike, Sean, Liam, Andy, Matt, and Katie; her grandchildren Claire, Seamus, Aidan, Rian, Maeve, Aoife, and Tadhg. She was predeceased by her husband, Joe and her granddaughter, Ciara.
In her earlier years she taught Irish dance and kept a strong connection with her Irish heritage in Kinvara, Co. Galway, Ireland and always enjoyed her trips to Ireland. Pat was an avid reader who especially loved mystery books. She had a great knack for cards, trivia games, and puzzles. She loved cooking and hosting gatherings with friends and family. Pat was, above all, a patient and loving woman. She was generous beyond words to anyone in need and that is how she will be remembered by many. With heartfelt gratitude, the family thanks all of those at Stamford Hospital who cared for and helped Pat during her journey.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Ferguson Library, where Pat spent countless hours reading: https://fergusonlibrary.org/support/donate/ A memorial event will be held at a later date. We will be in touch with friends and family interested in attending.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Apr. 15, 2020