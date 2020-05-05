Patricia R. Sutherland

Patricia Ann R. Sutherland, 81, passed away peacefully with her husband, George B. Sutherland, by her side on April 29, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Anthony Joseph and Mary Anna Mastone Racaniello. Patty leaves behind George, her husband of 59 years; her daughter, Cindy M. Sutherland of Rochester, VT; nieces and nephews, a close family and lifelong friends. She was predeceased by her daughter, Lynn Sutherland, and sister Marie R. Valenzano.

There will be a private burial at St John's Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at St Maurice Church at a later date. Condolences can be sent online to cindyms@fairpoint.net, or mailed to P.O. Box 83, Rochester, VT 05767. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wilton Meadows Nursing Home, 439 Danbury Rd, Wilton, CT 06897. Their exceptional care has made this time easier for all of us. Funeral arrangements were made under the direction of Lacerenza Funeral Home, 8 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford.







