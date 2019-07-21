Home

Patricia Ruth Bellantonio

Patricia Ruth Bellantonio Notice
IN LOVING MEMORY OF PATRICIA RUTH BELLANTONIO March 31, 1930 - July 21, 2018 Dear Mom If we could visit heaven on this saddest day, May-be for a moment our pain would go away. We'd put our arms around you and whisper words so true, that living life without you is so very hard to do. We cannot bring the old days back when we were all together, but loving thoughts and memories will stay with us forever. Until we meet again may God hold you in the Palm of his Hand. Love always, Amy, Ray, Fran, Mickey, Patty, Bill, Joey, Jennifer, Danny, Michelle, John, Jenna, Owen, Quinn, Cameron
