Patricia Sutherland
Patricia Sutherland
Patricia Ann R. Sutherland, 81, passed away peacefully with her husband, George B. Sutherland, by her side on April 29, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Anthony Joseph and Mary Anna Mastone Racaniello, Patty was a lifelong resident of Stamford, CT, a graduate of Stamford High and Bridgeport University. She leaves behind George, her husband of 59 years; her daughter, Cindy M. Sutherland of Rochester, VT; nieces and nephews, a close family and lifelong friends. She was predeceased by her daughter, Lynn Sutherland, and sister Marie R. Valenzano.
Patty was a devoted wife and mother. She was the rock and the thread that kept her family together and she was adored by many. She loved to cook and dote on her family, making crafts with her children, taking them to nature and skating classes and planning themed-birthday parties. Before the birth of her daughters, she worked as a medical secretary. Afterwards, she assisted her husband with his art business and traveled with him on painting trips around the U.S., and to Europe and the Caribbean. But Patty most loved being home in her gardens with her birds and cats. She and George liked to dance, bowl, play cards and ski with their friends. She followed the N.Y. Yankees since childhood with an enthusiasm and knowledge that would surely have made her a great baseball announcer. Family was very important to her. She was very close with her mother, father and sister Marie.
Patty suffered from scoliosis and had a severe spinal curvature that caused her great pain and she was mostly bedridden since 2002. However, she hid her pain and she always greeted others with a smile of kindness. She was a devout Catholic, a member of St Maurice's Church and later St. Cecilia's Church. She was a member of the charity group, the Columbiettes. In 2005-07, her husband George had a series of strokes and a heart attack. They remained home together supporting each other through their senior years, into assisted living and then a nursing home where she died in sleep with her husband by her side.
There will be a burial at St. John's Cemetery. We ask you to join us on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 11 a.m. through a live webcast at Patricias Page at www.lacerenzafh.com and select "tribute wall" or http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/61157674.
A memorial service will be held at St Maurice's Church at a later date. Condolences can be sent online to cindyms@fairpoint.net, or mailed to P.O. Box 83, Rochester, VT 05767. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wilton Meadows Nursing Home, 439 Danbury Rd., Wilton, CT 06897. Their exceptional care has made this time easier for all of us. The family has entrusted Lacerenza Funeral Home to handle the arrangements during this difficult time.



Published in Stamford Advocate from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
St Maurice Church
Funeral services provided by
Lacerenza Funeral Home and Cremation Services
8 Schuyler Ave
Stamford, CT 06902
(203) 324-0158
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
