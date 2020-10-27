Patrick Broderick

Patrick A. Broderick, MD
Patrick A. Broderick, MD, F.C.A.P., 85, of Stamford passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Stamford Hospital. He was born in Galway, Ireland on September 17, 1935 to the late Sean and Kathleen Broderick.
Patrick was a graduate of University College of Galway, Ireland, receiving his MD in 1960 and completing his internship and residencies in Boston, MA. In the following years, he served as a pathologist in Providence, RI; in 1976 he accepted the position of Pathologist in Chief at Stamford's St. Joseph's Hospital and moved across the city in 1994 to assume the same position at Stamford Hospital. He also served as the past President of the Stamford Medical Society.
A championship swimmer in Ireland, Patrick remained active with racquet ball and golf. He was also an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox, the Patriots and Irish rugby. Blessed with a beautiful baritone voice, he enjoyed singing with the Handel & Haydn Society in Boston and the Booker Chorale in Stamford.
Patrick is survived by his devoted wife, Maureen Baxter Broderick, his loving daughters, Deirdre Broderick of CT and Valerie Broderick of NYC, his sister, Valerie Broderick and his brother, Michael Broderick. A Mass of Christian Burial and Entombment was held privately. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the family will hold a larger memorial service at a later date.
The Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to assist the Broderick family with the arrangements. To leave online condolences, please visit www.cognetta.com
.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Patrick's memory may be sent to the Church of Our Lady, Star of the Sea at 1200 Shippan Avenue, Stamford, CT 06902 and to Orchestra of St. Luke's at oslmusic.org
.