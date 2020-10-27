1/
Patrick Broderick
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patrick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patrick A. Broderick, MD
Patrick A. Broderick, MD, F.C.A.P., 85, of Stamford passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Stamford Hospital. He was born in Galway, Ireland on September 17, 1935 to the late Sean and Kathleen Broderick.
Patrick was a graduate of University College of Galway, Ireland, receiving his MD in 1960 and completing his internship and residencies in Boston, MA. In the following years, he served as a pathologist in Providence, RI; in 1976 he accepted the position of Pathologist in Chief at Stamford's St. Joseph's Hospital and moved across the city in 1994 to assume the same position at Stamford Hospital. He also served as the past President of the Stamford Medical Society.
A championship swimmer in Ireland, Patrick remained active with racquet ball and golf. He was also an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox, the Patriots and Irish rugby. Blessed with a beautiful baritone voice, he enjoyed singing with the Handel & Haydn Society in Boston and the Booker Chorale in Stamford.
Patrick is survived by his devoted wife, Maureen Baxter Broderick, his loving daughters, Deirdre Broderick of CT and Valerie Broderick of NYC, his sister, Valerie Broderick and his brother, Michael Broderick. A Mass of Christian Burial and Entombment was held privately. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the family will hold a larger memorial service at a later date.
The Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to assist the Broderick family with the arrangements. To leave online condolences, please visit www.cognetta.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Patrick's memory may be sent to the Church of Our Lady, Star of the Sea at 1200 Shippan Avenue, Stamford, CT 06902 and to Orchestra of St. Luke's at oslmusic.org.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory
104 Myrtle Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902
(203) 348-4949
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved