|
|
PATRICK JOHN CONETTA
PATRICK JOHN CONETTA, 79, son of the late Phyllis Versace and Michael J. Conetta, passed away on November 7th, 2019 surrounded by loving family. He was born in Port Chester, NY on September 12, 1940. He resided in Stamford, Danbury and Middletown Connecticut.
He graduated from Stamford High School in 1959 and learned the Electrical Trade as a post-grad at J. M. Wright Technical School in Stamford. Pat served in the Army National Guard from 1963-1969 and worked for Southern New England Telephone Company both in Stamford and Danbury. He was a member of the Communication Workers of America until his retirement.
In addition to his loving wife Anne Conetta, Patrick leaves behind his two children: Dr. Patrick Conetta & wife Kristyn of Gibsonville, NC and Meegan Conetta Garrity & husband Dana of Monroe CT, his two stepdaughters: Patty Campbell wife of Pete and Lesli Stevens wife of Sam and his four beloved grandchildren, Max Conetta, Kaige Garrity, Evan Conetta and Kyla Garrity. Pat is also survived by his sister Carol Conetta Fusaro of Bethel, CT and brother Michael Conetta and his wife Debbie of Florida along with many cousins, nephews, and nieces. Pat enjoyed traveling, spending time outdoors and appreciating the gift of family.
His family wishes to thank his long-time caregivers for their compassionate support. In lieu of flowers, we kindly ask you to consider donations to cure Parkinson's disease. Please consider being a part of the answer.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Nov. 15, 2019