1/
Patrick J. Duffin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patrick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patrick J. Duffin
Patrick J. Duffin, loving husband and father passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 in Florida, after a long illness from cancer. Born on July 6, 1965 in Greenwich, Connecticut, to Thomas M. and Grace E. (Hodgdon) Duffin, he was raised in Stamford and received a degree in Culinary Arts from Johnson and Wales University in Rhode Island. He plied his trade as a sous-chef in the Palm Beach and Boca Raton areas of Florida. On March 6, 2001, he married Winnie Abiera. Together, they raised one daughter, Kaitlin, age 15. Patrick took great pride in his profession, was a doting father and loved his cars. He had a kind heart and compassionate spirit and he cherished his family. His parents, Thomas and Grace Duffin preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife, Winnie, daughter, Kaitlin, and mother-in-law, Lydia Simon, and father-in-law, Napoleon Abeira, from Boynton Beach, Florida, as well as three sisters. Patrick is also survived by two sisters, Katie D. Keating and Teren D. Basel, and two brothers and their spouses, Michael & Nora Duffin and Frank & Barbara Duffin, from Connecticut. Patrick shared his wit and humor with eleven nieces and nephews. He leaves two paternal aunts, Tina Duffin, from Massachusetts, and Virginia Duffin, from Florida, and many cousins. A service is planned on November 23, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Rubin Memorial Chapel in Boynton Beach, Florida. A celebration of life and Catholic Mass will be held at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, in Stamford, Connecticut, after COVID-19 subsides in the community. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Kaitlin's college fund via https://www.gofundme.com/f/patrick-j-duffin-memorial-fund

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rubin Memorial Chapel
7340 Boynton Beach Boulevard
Boynton Beach, FL 33437
(561) 853-3000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rubin Memorial Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved