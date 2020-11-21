Patrick J. Duffin
Patrick J. Duffin, loving husband and father passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 in Florida, after a long illness from cancer. Born on July 6, 1965 in Greenwich, Connecticut, to Thomas M. and Grace E. (Hodgdon) Duffin, he was raised in Stamford and received a degree in Culinary Arts from Johnson and Wales University in Rhode Island. He plied his trade as a sous-chef in the Palm Beach and Boca Raton areas of Florida. On March 6, 2001, he married Winnie Abiera. Together, they raised one daughter, Kaitlin, age 15. Patrick took great pride in his profession, was a doting father and loved his cars. He had a kind heart and compassionate spirit and he cherished his family. His parents, Thomas and Grace Duffin preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife, Winnie, daughter, Kaitlin, and mother-in-law, Lydia Simon, and father-in-law, Napoleon Abeira, from Boynton Beach, Florida, as well as three sisters. Patrick is also survived by two sisters, Katie D. Keating and Teren D. Basel, and two brothers and their spouses, Michael & Nora Duffin and Frank & Barbara Duffin, from Connecticut. Patrick shared his wit and humor with eleven nieces and nephews. He leaves two paternal aunts, Tina Duffin, from Massachusetts, and Virginia Duffin, from Florida, and many cousins. A service is planned on November 23, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Rubin Memorial Chapel in Boynton Beach, Florida. A celebration of life and Catholic Mass will be held at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, in Stamford, Connecticut, after COVID-19 subsides in the community. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Kaitlin's college fund via https://www.gofundme.com/f/patrick-j-duffin-memorial-fund