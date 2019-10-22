|
Patrick J. Farenga Jr.
Patrick (Rick) J. Farenga Jr., 64, of Fairfield passed away peacefully on October 18, 2019. Rick was born in Stamford on August 13, 1955, where he spent most of his life building his family, and cars. He was the son of the late Patrick J. Farenga, Sr. and is survived by his mother Elizabeth Convery Farenga.
Rick's passion was building, fixing, and racing his cars. He enjoyed the time spent in the garage and frequently shared that passion with his children. During his lifetime, he was employed in various fields, including positions in electronics manufacturing, automotive repair, and engineering, and finally settling in his longtime position as an Engineer's Assistant at the Round Hill Club in Greenwich, CT (God's country, as he so called it). On his days off, you might find Rick watching his beloved sport, NASCAR, with a roaring fire in the fireplace. He also had a strong love for our family dog.
Above all else, Rick was a beloved father to his children and grandchildren. He is survived by his sons Joseph Anthony Farenga, Brian Patrick Farenga and his wife Mary Beth, and their mother Therese Sargent, Gregory James Farenga and his wife Elizabeth, his daughter Patricia (Tricia) Ann Farenga, and their mother Debra Carella. Very dear to his heart were his grandchildren Sophia, Grace, Lily, Kyla, and Joseph. He is survived by his two sisters Ann Elizabeth Pulizzi and her husband James, and Susan Joan Waters and her husband Christopher.
A memorial wake and prayer service will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Lacerenza Funeral Home, 8 Schuyler Ave., Stamford, CT.
In place of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in his name to his favorite charity, , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lacerenzafh.com.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Oct. 23, 2019