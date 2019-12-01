The Advocate Notices
Magner Funeral Home Inc.
12 Mott Avenue
Norwalk, CT 06850
(203) 866-5553
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Magner Funeral Home Inc.
12 Mott Avenue
Norwalk, CT 06850

Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Matthew Church
216 Scribner Ave
Norwalk, CT

1948 - 2019
Patrick Lowery Notice
Patrick C. Lowery
Patrick C. "Pat" Lowery, age 71 of Norwalk, died at the Norwalk Hospital on November 29, 2019. He was the loving husband of Christine (D'Amato) Lowery for 46 years. Pat was born in Tarrytown, NY on October 17, 1948, the son of the late Edward D. and Catherine (Curtin) Lowery. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War having served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Kitty Hawk and was a longtime employee of BMW of Darien. Pat was a former member of the Cos Cob Revolver & Rifle Club and the Ponus Yacht Club. He enjoyed watching NASCAR and Formula 1 racing and enjoyed target and competition shooting.
In addition to his wife Chris, Pat is survived by his brother Michael Lowery (Amy), his sisters Christine Bassett (Bill) and Liz Dickmann (Tom) and many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Matthew Church, 216 Scribner Ave., Norwalk on Thursday, Dec. 5, 10:30 a.m., with burial to follow at St. John Cemetery. Pat's family will receive friends at the Magner Funeral Home, 12 Mott Ave., Norwalk on Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to Memorial Sloan-Kettering (https://www.mskcc.org/), The (http://www.cancer.org/) or to STAR (https://www.starct.org/). For directions or to leave an online condolence, please go to www.magnerfuneralhome.com
Published in Stamford Advocate on Dec. 2, 2019
