Paul Michael Abbazia

May 19, 1961 - November 15, 2020

Our beloved son, brother and friend, was called to rest on Sunday, November 15th.

Paul was raised in Stamford. He graduated from King School in 1979. He then studied at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and the Chapman School of Seamanship in Florida. He spent many years living and enjoying life in sunny Florida before returning to Connecticut.

As his family's eldest son, Paul led by inclusion and quickly showed his younger siblings why he was one of the most interesting boys in town. A true original, he was never afraid of being himself. Among his many interests, he once spent months dressed as "The Fonz," and he devoured Charlie Chaplin, Abbott & Costello, Laurel & Hardy, and Clint Eastwood films. He spent summer evenings under a homemade planetarium before setting his sights on becoming the next Arnold Schwarzenegger in the fall. Whether it was turning a lawnmower into a minibike, or shooting homemade rockets over the neighborhood, Paul had a passion for anything that could fly, float, or maneuver fast. He rebuilt and restored classic muscle cars with his brother David, and loved sharing his extensive knowledge of cars and boats with others. He continued to fly, drive, sail, ride, and pursue his love of high-speed machines throughout most of his life, working at NASA and Delta Airlines. After returning to Connecticut, he focused on horses and boats, and spent lots of time with his cherished Dalmatian, Lady.

Paul was preceded in death by his father, Dr. Michael J. Abbazia of Stamford and his mother, Maureen Creigh of Los Angeles, California. He is survived by his mother, Marilyn Abbazia-Porter, six siblings: Kim Sabrowski Peckham, David Sabrowski, Jon Sabrowski (Kirsten), Elyse Abbazia Lagace (Dan), Paul Sabrowski, and Michele Abbazia (John Civitello). He is also survived by one niece, seven nephews, several aunts and uncles, and numerous cousins and friends.

Paul's easygoing demeanor, comedic storytelling (complete with Oscar-worthy sound effects), his smile, and his mischievous sense of humor will be greatly missed by his family and all who knew and loved him.

Survivor, adventurer, storyteller, dreamer - may your new wings carry you over many mountains and glorious views.

Due to the pandemic, there will be no calling hours. A private Graveside Service will be held, with a celebration of Paul's life to be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111.



