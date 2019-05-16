Memoriam In Loving Memory of Paul Robert "Skip" Evanko Sr. 11/8/45 ~ 5/16/12 7 years ago we lost the most beautiful angel. It's true our hearts are heavy and there are days we cry. Then we see your presence. A butterfly, the heart or a rainbow just appears. Your life was a blessing, Your memory a treasure, You will always be loved and missed beyond words. How we miss your beautiful blue eyes and big smile. How you have helped others live on is the ultimate sacrifice Our days go by but we never forget how special you are. You have touched our hearts and so many of your friends. God has the most amazing man in Heaven and we miss you so much. Love your wife, Silvana DiPreta Evanko, your son Paul Evanko Jr., his wife Shannon, your daughter Lisa Marie Cingari, her husband Dominick. Your favorite grandchildren, Salvatore and Sofia Cingari and Adelaide Evanko You have left us all with beautiful memories. Published in StamfordAdvocate on May 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary