Paul Hines
Paul Hines, a former financial executive at EF Hutton and Chief Financial officer for William E. Simon and Sons in Morristown, NJ, died after a long struggle to recover from open heart surgery on November 4th. He lived in the Riverside community in Greenwich in the late sixties and early seventies and lived in Dolphin Cove in Stamford until 2000, with a period of time when he lived in Bernardsville, NJ. He was born in Schenectady, NY on July 30, 1937 to John and Helen Hines. At the time of his death, he was living in Charleston, SC where he had retired in 2000.
He is survived by his second wife, Judy Hines, whom he married in 1979 and his three children from his first marriage to Elaine Fournier: Erin of Golden, CO, Tara of Wilmington, NC, and Gael Natal of Rio Rancho, NM and his step children, Lucas Heller, Oakland, CA and Nina Heller, Charleston, SC, and four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
He was a sailor since age 12, having learned on the Charles river in Cambridge, MA, where he grew up, in a public sailing program that led him to his life-time passion. He was a competitive racer in the Breakwater Irregulars and on NY Yacht Club cruises on his last boat, Starshine. He served on the governing board for Operation Sail in New York Harbor and chaired the Cadet Hospitality program in 1976 and 1986. He was Chair of the Dolphin Cove Association for a time. He served on the board of the Mead School for Human Development in Greenwich, the Foundation for Religion and Mental Health in Tarrytown, and many other organizations, especially those fostering quality improvement in public education. He was an active member of the Partners of '63, formed by his class to direct their philanthropy at the time of retirement to a focused effort in education.
A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway, Charleston, SC 29414.