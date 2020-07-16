1/1
Father Paul Merry
Father Paul F. Merry
Father Paul Francis Merry, 73, a priest of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Bridgeport, Chaplin of the St. John Paul II Center for Healthcare of Danbury and an In Residence priest at St. Peter Church, Danbury, died on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Friends will be received at St. Peter Church, 121 Main St., Danbury on Monday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. CDC Guidelines will be followed. All are asked to wear a face-covering and observe hand sanitizing and follow the directions of the ushers. Please bring your own personal pen to sign the guestbook. A Concelebrated Mass of Christian Burial will be held privately. Interment will take place in St. Mary Cemetery, Greenwich. Contributions in Fr. Merry's memory may be made to the Priest Retirement Fund, 238 Jewett Avenue, Bridgeport, CT 06606, St. Peter Church, 104 Main St., Danbury 06810 or to St. John Paul II Center for Healthcare, 33 Lincoln Ave., Danbury 06810 att: Sister Frances.



Published in Stamford Advocate on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
St. Peter Church
3 entries
July 16, 2020
He has been a truly faithful servant of Our Lord and such as he show forth the Glory of God. May the singing priest rest in peace.
Fr. Richard Murphy
Friend
July 16, 2020
Father Paul Merry was a gentle person whose spirit will live on long after his passing. He always brought joy and gladness to those who knew him. He was a true priest who mirrored Jesus as he ministered to the sick and suffering. Fr. Paul must now be bringing his "merry" and Joyful spirit to all the angels in heaven. It was my privilege to have known him.
Sister Mary Bernard Wiecezak, C.S.F.N.
Friend
July 16, 2020
Father Paul was one of the kindest, most gentle, sincere men zi had had the honor of knowing. He blessed the lives of both staff and residents at St. John Paul Nursing Ctr for so many years. His spirit of kindness and love will be missed, but not in vain. Throw down that cane and dance, Father Paul! X0
Linda Mccue
Coworker
