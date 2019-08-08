|
|
Paul A. Potolicchio
Paul A. Potolicchio, 92, a resident of Pompano Beach, FL formerly of Stamford passed away suddenly on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. He was born in Stamford on November 30, 1926 to the late Joseph and Jennie Tito Potolicchio.
Paul graduated Stamford High School in 1944. Upon graduation he enlisted in the Navy and served in Okinawa Japan during WWII. When Paul completed his military service, he returned home and shortly after joined the Stamford Police Department. He served the City of Stamford proudly for 32 years.
Paul had a passion for bowling and ran the Youth PAL bowling league for 20 years at Stamford Bowlarama. In his retirement Paul enjoyed golf with his buddies, playing cards, baking, the New York Yankees and spending time with family.
Paul is survived by his devoted wife, Diane Crawford Potolicchio of Florida, his loving children, Lynn Yanicky and her husband Glenn of Stamford and Joseph Augustin, Jr. and his wife Helen of Florida, as well as his grandchildren, Lauren Serafino and her husband James, Lindsey Yanicky and Kelsey Augustin and great-granddaughters, Abby and Grace Serafino. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, Paul was also predeceased by his three brothers, Al, Sam and Frank Potolicchio and a sister, Marie Ayles.
A funeral procession will be leaving the Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Myrtle Avenue, Stamford at 10:00 a.m.on Monday, August 12, 2019 for a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. at Church of St. Cecilia, 1184 Newfield Avenue, Stamford. Interment will follow at St. John's Cemetery, Darien. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 2:00-6:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Paul's memory to the Carl & Dorothy Bennett Cancer Center, One Hospital Plaza, Stamford, CT 06902
Published in Stamford Advocate on Aug. 9, 2019