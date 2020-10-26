Paul Martin Ross
Paul Martin Ross, son of the late Norma Ross and Daniel M Ross, passed away on October 21, 2020 in San Francisco, California.
Born in New York City, Paul found a niche in San Francisco, where he volunteered at the Food Bank, the Jewish Community Center, Martin De Porres House, the San Francisco Public Library, and various concert venues.
Paul found so many things to enjoy about life. He loved visiting museums and galleries. He had a keen interest in progressive politics, popular music, and sports. He was an ardent collector of used books and coins, and he relished a good meal. Paul was a gregarious person who sought out and made connections with friends and strangers, alike. He interacted with genuine warmth, curiosity, and humor. He looked for opportunities to make people smile. Paul is survived by his sister Joan, his niece and nephew Hannah and Benjamin Hoffman, his Aunt Phyllis Mandelbaum, and loving cousins.
Paul's life was an inspiration to live fully and authentically. Donations in his memory can be made to https://conardhouse.org/
For funeral information, contact Leo P. Gallagher & Sons, 203-327-1313.