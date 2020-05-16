Paul T. Munko
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul T. Munko
Paul T. Munko, 87, of Stamford, CT passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020 at the Vermont Veteran's Home in Bennington, VT. He was born in Turany, Czechoslovakia on March 16, 1933. He was the son of the late Joseph A. and Suzanna Kapusta Munko.
Paul was a carpenter and had a business with his brother Joe in Stamford, The Munko Brothers Builders. He attended Stamford Schools and was a veteran of the US Army. He was also an active lifetime member of St. Benedict's Church.
He was a wonderful son, brother, and uncle to his many nieces and nephews. He loved all sports and would bring his nephews to games or would attend their games whenever possible.
He is survived by his two sisters, Anna Eitelmann of Delray Beach, FL and Margaret Lawson of Wilmington, VT; and by his nieces and nephews of FL, VT and CT.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in his memory to the: American Diabetes Association, https://www.diabetes.org/ .
Due to current CDC Federal guidelines in keeping with public safety standards, the family is holding a Private Prayer Service on Thursday, May 21st at the Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford. Burial will be held privately.
A webcast of the services will be live streamed at 11 a.m., for family, relatives and friends to be able to take part in his services. To attend, please select "webcast video" on Paul's obituary at www.bosakfuneralhome.com.
The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford, CT. To leave a condolence message for the family, you may visit the guestbook at www.bosakfuneralhome.com or on Facebook.com/bosakfuneralhome.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stamford Advocate on May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
21
Service
11:00 AM
Bosak Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bosak Funeral Home
453 Shippan Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902-6010
203-325-9300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved