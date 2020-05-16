Paul T. Munko
Paul T. Munko, 87, of Stamford, CT passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020 at the Vermont Veteran's Home in Bennington, VT. He was born in Turany, Czechoslovakia on March 16, 1933. He was the son of the late Joseph A. and Suzanna Kapusta Munko.
Paul was a carpenter and had a business with his brother Joe in Stamford, The Munko Brothers Builders. He attended Stamford Schools and was a veteran of the US Army. He was also an active lifetime member of St. Benedict's Church.
He was a wonderful son, brother, and uncle to his many nieces and nephews. He loved all sports and would bring his nephews to games or would attend their games whenever possible.
He is survived by his two sisters, Anna Eitelmann of Delray Beach, FL and Margaret Lawson of Wilmington, VT; and by his nieces and nephews of FL, VT and CT.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in his memory to the: American Diabetes Association, https://www.diabetes.org/ .
Due to current CDC Federal guidelines in keeping with public safety standards, the family is holding a Private Prayer Service on Thursday, May 21st at the Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford. Burial will be held privately.
A webcast of the services will be live streamed at 11 a.m., for family, relatives and friends to be able to take part in his services. To attend, please select "webcast video" on Paul's obituary at www.bosakfuneralhome.com.
The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford, CT. To leave a condolence message for the family, you may visit the guestbook at www.bosakfuneralhome.com or on Facebook.com/bosakfuneralhome.
Published in Stamford Advocate on May 16, 2020.