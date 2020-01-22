|
|
Paula Jean Psheck
Paula Jean Psheck, 54, of Stamford, passed away peacefully on January 18, 2020 surrounded by love. Born on September 25, 1965, she was the daughter of the late Andrew and Dorothy (Kennedy) Psheck.
Paula attended the special education program in the Stamford Public School system and graduated from Westhill High School. Paula's love of dancing and life was infectious. She always had a smile and a hug to share. She was the epitome of unconditional love, touching everyone she met.
In addition to Paula's parents she is also predeceased by her brother Michael. She is survived by her sisters Cathy Catrini-Freccia (Vinnie), Patty Wimpfheimer-Sulla (Al), and her brother Andy Psheck (Marge). She is also survived by her niece Jennifer MacDonald and nephews, Fred MacDonald (Kristyn), Chris Wimpfheimer (Kate) and Sean Wimpfheimer.
The family would like to give special recognition to the staff at Abilis especially, Obelle, Marissa, Tawana, Marjorie, Evelyn, Pricile, Jehanne, Tiffoni, Nephtalie, Nadia and Luz for always treating Paula as family.
There will be no calling hours and interment will be private.
The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford, CT. If you would like to leave a condolence message for the family you may visit the guestbook on bosakfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at facebook.com/bosakfuneralhome.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Jan. 26, 2020