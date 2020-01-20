|
|
Pauline Cooke
Pauline Cooke, a lifelong resident of Stamford, passed away peacefully at St. Camillus Health Care Center on Friday, January 3, 2020. She was born in Stamford on March 22, 1927, the beloved daughter of Frank and Anna (Suwalski) Wisniewski. She was a parishioner of Holy Name of Jesus Church and a member of the choir for many years.
She worked at Palmer's Market in Springdale until her retirement and was an avid fan of the New York Yankees and playing bingo at the Glenbrook Senior Center. She enjoyed dancing, cooking, reading, gardening, and crocheting. Pauline will be remembered for her devotion to her family and friends. She had a wonderful sense of humor and kind heart toward everyone. She loved her family dearly and will be missed more than words can say.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Wallace Cooke and son, Steven Cooke. She is survived by three children, Kathy June, her children Debra June, Jeffrey June and grandson, Kyle June; Joan Summo and husband Joseph Summo along with their children Christopher Domagala, Gregory Domagala and wife Lily and their children Brendan, Bela and Benny, Jesse Hainsworth and her husband Nate, Katie Kavouras and husband John, Michael Summo and Elizabeth Summo; Douglas Cooke and wife Lisa and their sons, Nicholas Terentino and wife Sophia, Samual Cooke and Charles Cooke.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Name of Jesus Church, 325 Washington Blvd., in Stamford, CT. There will be no calling hours and burial will be private.
The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford, CT. If you would like to leave a condolence message for the family you may visit the guestbook on bosakfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at facebook.com/bosakfuneralhome.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Jan. 23, 2020