Pauline McKale
Pauline J. McKale
Pauline J. McKale, a longtime resident of Westport and Palm Beach Gardens, FL died peacefully at her home in Wilton on October 13, 2020. She was 99 years old. The wife of the late John F. McKale, Pauline was born in Stamford to Frank and Josephine Nobile. Pauline worked with her husband at Mohawk Motors Inc. for several years. Pauline was a member of the Norwalk Power Squadron Ladies Auxiliary and an avid golfer for over thirty years. She was an extremely gracious woman and was loved by all who knew her.
A great-grandmother of four, Pauline is survived by her two sons, Chuck, his wife, Terri and Bill, three grandchildren, Ian, Heather, and Duncan, 4 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her six sisters, Petrina Bisacca, Florence McDonough, Lena Valerie, Josephine Shostic, Nancy Martinelli and Frances Hansen.
A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 20th at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Fatima Church, 229 Danbury Rd. in Wilton, followed by burial at Hillside Cemetery. Masks and social distancing will be required at both locations. Pauline's family will receive friends at the Magner Funeral Home, 12 Mott Ave., Norwalk on Monday from 4-6 p.m. For directions or to leave an online condolence, please go to www.magnerfuneralhome.com



Published in Stamford Advocate & The Hour on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Magner Funeral Home Inc.
OCT
20
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Fatima Church
