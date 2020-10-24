Penelope Caruso

Penelope B. Caruso
Penelope B. Caruso, a longtime resident of Stamford, and beloved mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, October 17th following a prolonged battle with Alzheimer's disease. Born June 2, 1925 in Newark, NJ, Penny was one of six children born to the late Fotis and Pelagia (Sotire) Bartis. She was 95 years old at the time of her passing.
Penny worked for many years at the Stamford Bloomingdales where she was the Office Comptometer Operator, way before the time of personal computers. She was well known and loved by the people she worked with and the customers she helped. She was proud of her Greek heritage and a member of Archangels Greek Orthodox church. Most notably, Penny lived a life of selfless service to her family and to others, and was a care taker by her nature. May she rest in peace and may her memory be eternal.
Penny was preceded in death by her twin brother, Demetrius Bartis, in 1927 and by her husband, Peter Caruso. Penny is survived by her loving son, Andrew S. Caruso and his wife Rhonda, of Stamford; her beloved granddaughter, Sophia Caruso; and her three sisters, Irene Chalikis and Demetria Bartis, both of Stamford and Nefeli Hasiotis, of Trumbull; as well as several nieces, nephews and extended family.
In addition to her parents, husband and twin brother, Penny was predeceased by her sister, Ellie Bartis.
Due to concerns arising from the recent uptick COVID-19 cases, the funeral services for Penny will be held privately. A memorial service at Archangels Greek Orthodox Church will be announced at a later date.
