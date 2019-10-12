|
|
Peter A. Rosa
Peter A. Rosa, 92, a former and longtime resident of Stamford, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on, Friday, October 11, 2019. Peter was born in Stamford on June 30, 1927, son of the late Peter A. and Rose Pavia Rosa.
For most of his life, he was successfully self-employed, working with sales and running his own businesses. A noted highlight of his career being when he was as president of a cosmetic company in Rome, Italy.
Peter was a family man. He took joy and pride in being a provider and was active in the lives of his children, his grandchildren and his extended family. His love for his wife was epic. He enjoyed golf, the beach and liked to follow the sun.
Peter is survived by his loving wife of over 70 years, Gloria Rosa of Newtown, CT, sons, Peter A. Rosa, III and his wife Cheryl A. of Tomball, TX, and Robert J. Rosa and his wife Nancy C. of Redding, CT. His daughter Gloria Rosa-Wendelboe and her husband Jens of Wilton. Peter is also survived by his cherished grandchildren, Alissa Jean Rosa, Cassandra Marie Rosa, Susanna R. Wendelboe, and Daniel A. Wendelboe.
Besides his parents, Peter was predeceased by a sister Margaret Sibilio, and brothers Dominick and Nicholas Rosa.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at Our Lady Star of the Sea, 1200 Shippan Ave., Stamford, CT 06902 on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 11:00AM, Interment will follow with military honors at St. John's Cemetery, Darien.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Oct. 13, 2019