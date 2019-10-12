The Advocate Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory
104 Myrtle Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902
(203) 348-4949
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady Star of the Sea
1200 Shippan Ave
Stamford, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Rosa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter A. Rosa


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peter A. Rosa Notice
Peter A. Rosa
Peter A. Rosa, 92, a former and longtime resident of Stamford, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on, Friday, October 11, 2019. Peter was born in Stamford on June 30, 1927, son of the late Peter A. and Rose Pavia Rosa.
For most of his life, he was successfully self-employed, working with sales and running his own businesses. A noted highlight of his career being when he was as president of a cosmetic company in Rome, Italy.
Peter was a family man. He took joy and pride in being a provider and was active in the lives of his children, his grandchildren and his extended family. His love for his wife was epic. He enjoyed golf, the beach and liked to follow the sun.
Peter is survived by his loving wife of over 70 years, Gloria Rosa of Newtown, CT, sons, Peter A. Rosa, III and his wife Cheryl A. of Tomball, TX, and Robert J. Rosa and his wife Nancy C. of Redding, CT. His daughter Gloria Rosa-Wendelboe and her husband Jens of Wilton. Peter is also survived by his cherished grandchildren, Alissa Jean Rosa, Cassandra Marie Rosa, Susanna R. Wendelboe, and Daniel A. Wendelboe.
Besides his parents, Peter was predeceased by a sister Margaret Sibilio, and brothers Dominick and Nicholas Rosa.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at Our Lady Star of the Sea, 1200 Shippan Ave., Stamford, CT 06902 on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 11:00AM, Interment will follow with military honors at St. John's Cemetery, Darien.
For online condolences, please visit www.Cognetta.com
Published in Stamford Advocate on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now