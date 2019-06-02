IN LOVING MEMORY PETER ANTHONY CARLUCCI 10/18/1921 6/2/1963 It broke our hearts to lose you, but you did not go alone. A part of us went with you, the day God took you home. If tears could build a stairway, and heartaches make a lane, we'd walk our way to heaven, and bring you back again. In life we loved you dearly, In death we love you still, In our hearts you hold a place no one ever can fill. "If I could steal one final glance, one final step, one final dance...I'd play a song that would never end because I'd love to dance with my father again" I love you Dad, R.I.P. Your son, Tommy Family: Michele, Sara, Dave, Tommy and Eva Published in StamfordAdvocate on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary