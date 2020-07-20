Peter Forgione

Dr. Peter S. Forgione
Dr. Peter S. Forgione, 92, a longtime resident of Stamford, died peacefully at home on July 18, 2020.
Peter was born in Manhattan on May 3, 1928, to the late Vincent and Anna Forgione. He grew up in Brooklyn, and attended PS 176 and New Utrecht High School. Peter received his BS and MS degrees from St. John's University in New York, and earned his PhD in organic chemistry from Brooklyn Polytechnic Institute. He did a year of postdoctoral work at Yale University. Peter spent his entire career at American Cyanamid, where he met his wife Barbara, a literature chemist. In his time there he is credited with numerous patents in organic and polymer chemistry.
Peter served in the Army Chemical Corps in the Korean War. He was a member of St. Gabriel's Roman Catholic Church. An avid pigeon flyer, he pursued his boyhood hobby as a member of the Stamford Racing Pigeon Club. Peter was also a familiar sight at the Stamford Jewish Community Center, where he exercised almost daily from 1991 until they needed to close in March. Other hobbies included gardening, cooking, and oil painting.
Loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend, Peter will be remembered for his intelligence, sense of humor, integrity, humble good nature, and tenacity. He will be greatly missed.
Peter is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Barbara; children Anna (James Francoeur), Helen (Robert Braun), Margaret (Mark Chernauskas), and James (Kirsten Herstad); and grandchildren Ernest, Alexander, Wesley, Tess, Matthew, and Ella. Peter was predeceased by his son Vincent, his sisters Margaret and Teresa, brother Nicholas, and son-in-law Robert Braun.
Final arrangements will be handled by Leo P. Gallagher Funeral Home, and a private ceremony will take place at Saint Gabriel's Church, with burial to follow at Queen of Peace Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Peter's name to the Stamford Jewish Community Center, 1035 Newfield Ave., Stamford, CT 06905. To leave online memories and condolences, please visit LeoPGallagherStamford.com