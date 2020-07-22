1/1
Peter G. Bronson
Peter Goddard Bronson of Norwalk passed away peacefully at home on July 18, 2020 at the age of 66, following a long and valiant fight against prostate cancer. Born on July 20, 1953, he was raised in Stamford and attended New Canaan Country Day School and Dublin School in New Hampshire before completing his secondary school studies at the International School in Vienna, Austria in 1971.
Peter was predeceased by his parents, Samuel C. Bronson and Eleanor Daniels Bronson. He is survived by his wife Ornella Mattera and the extended Mattera family. Also surviving are his daughter Sarah Danielle Ingalls Jones and her five children, sister Amy Bronson Key (Wayne "Mac") and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Peter's greatest love was his wife Ornella. The couple spent seventeen wonderful years together and traveled frequently to Cape Cod, the Bahamas and the Caribbean. Peter loved boating and worked as a yacht captain in Florida, California and Mexico. A highlight of his career was captaining a large yacht through the Panama Canal.
Funeral arrangements are being provided by Thomas M. Gallagher Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, Stamford (203)-359-9999. Visitation will be held at the Thomas M. Gallagher Funeral Home (next to the Knights of Columbus) from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 24th. There will be a church service for Peter at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 25th at Stanwich Congregational Church, 202 Taconic Road, Greenwich, followed by interment in the church cemetery. Due to current circumstances, face masks and social distancing will apply. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bennett Cancer Center, 34 Shelburne Road, Stamford, Connecticut 06902.
To view the full obituary and send online condolences to the family, please visit www.gallagherfuneralhome.com



Published in Stamford Advocate & The Hour on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Thomas M. Gallagher Funeral Home
JUL
25
Funeral Mass
01:00 PM
Stanwich Congregational Church
JUL
25
Interment
Stanwich Congregational Church Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
July 22, 2020
Loved Peter as a friend he always had a smile and a kind word or guidance. He will be sorely missed, God bless Peter and all of the family.
Don Gesualdi
Friend
