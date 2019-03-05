Peter Guy Ham

Peter Guy Ham, a resident of Southbury, CT and a former longtime resident of Darien, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019 in the comfort of his home surrounded by family. Born on September 22, 1940 in Jersey City, NJ, he was the son of the late William Guy and Pauline Ham.

Peter graduated from Darien High School and served with the U.S. Navy. He was a longtime local Darien builder owner of Peter G. Ham, Inc. He served with the Darien Fire Department, Noroton Fire Department and Southbury Volunteer Fire Association.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years Jeane (Anderson) Ham, sons Andrew S. Ham (Jacqueline) and Peter J. Ham, daughter Bonnie Ham Contigiani (James), granddaughter Mallory Ham, grandsons Ethan Ham and Jack Contigiani, and brother John Ham (Janet).

The family will receive friends at the Edward Lawrence Funeral Home, 2119 Post Road, Darien on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held at the Noroton Presbyterian Chapel, 2011 Post Road, Darien on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Spring Grove Cemetery, Darien with Full Military Honors. Published in StamfordAdvocate from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary