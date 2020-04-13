|
|
Peter J. Walsh
Peter James Walsh of Stamford, CT passed away peacefully on April 10, 2020. Peter was born with an Irish twinkle in his eye at Greenwich Hospital on August 22, 1937 to Anthony and Brigid Walsh.
Peter, a lifelong Stamford resident known to some as 'Sneaky Pete,' graduated in 1956 from Stamford High School where he played football. Upon returning home from proudly serving in the Marines he joined his father's business creating Anthony Walsh and Son Building Contractors.
At a "raffle" at the Hibernian Hall, Peter met the love of his life, Joanne Velevis. They were married in 1963 and settled in Glenbrook in 1968. Peter was involved in local Democratic politics and served the 7th district in the Board of Representatives. He was a member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians, a prominent member of the Frank Robotti Jr. Memorial Scholarship Committee and, in 2012, was honored by the Stamford Old Timers Athletic Association.
Besides his wife of 56 years, Joanne, Peter is survived by his children: Kim and her husband Dan Cassette of Fairfield; Erin of Bridgeport; Brian and his wife Kristina of Stratford; and his grandchildren: John and Brendan Cassette and Ana and Lydia Walsh. He also leaves his sisters, Patricia of Stamford and Jeanne and her husband, Richard Cenami of Orange; and brother-in-law Robert Velevis of Montana and nieces and nephews.
Besides spending time with his grandchildren, Peter's favorite activity was playing golf with friends and, apparently, looking for golf balls in the rough. He was also a long-suffering Giants fan.
Peter leaves many extended family members and an overabundance of friends whose lives he improved with his humor, stories, loyalty and long-lasting friendship.
After a private burial this week, there will be a mass and celebration of life when it is appropriate. Arrangements are being handled by Thomas M. Gallagher Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lewy Body Society (lewybody.org.)
Published in Stamford Advocate on Apr. 14, 2020