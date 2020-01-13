|
Peter Kopek
Peter Kopek, 96, a lifelong Stamford CT resident, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, on January 11, 2020 at Stamford Hospital after a brief illness. He was born on December 30, 1923 to the late William Kopek and Anna Chopar.
Loving son, brother and uncle, he is survived by his sister, Mildred Domanick of Norwalk, as well as by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Peter was predeceased by his wife, Barbara Turzer, sister Olga Pavlowski, brothers Joseph and John Kopek, Steve Zelem, great-niece Laura Murphy, and great-nephew Steve Zelem, Jr.
Peter enlisted in the Navy as an Apprentice Seaman on June 29, 1942 in WW II and served on the USS Sangamon, USS Independence, USS Intrepid and on the USS Missouri at the time of the Japanese surrender ceremony. He was honorably discharged in December 1946 with the rank of Seaman First Class. He then served in and was honorably discharged from the US Army January – December 1949. After his military service, Peter worked for the City of Stamford in the Highway Department Division for over 30 years.
An avid sports fan he enjoyed rooting for his favorite teams: the NY Giants, Yankees, and Rangers. He especially enjoyed trips to Mohegan Sun with his sister and nephew to play the slots, as well as buying scratch offs. He had a big heart and would give you the shirt off his back. His warmth and generosity will be sorely missed by all who knew him, family, friends and neighbors. His memory will live forever in our hearts.
The family would like to thank the medical staff at the VA West Haven/Stamford, doctors and nurses at Stamford Hospital and Constellation Hospice Services for their excellent care and compassion in his final days.
In lieu of flowers, Peter requests that memorial donations may be made in his name to St. Mary's Holy Assumption Church, 141 Den Road, Stamford, CT 06903 or St. Jude's Hospital for Children.
To honor Peter, the family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, January 15th from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with a funeral service to be celebrated at 11am at St Mary's Holy Assumption Russian Orthodox Church, 141 Den Rd., Stamford, CT. Interment will follow at Fairfield Memorial Park, 230 Oaklawn Avenue, in Stamford, CT.
The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements for Peter to Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford, CT. If you would like to leave a condolence message for the family you may visit the guestbook on bosakfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at facebook.com/bosakfuneralhome.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Jan. 14, 2020