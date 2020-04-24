|
Peter M. Conetta
Peter M. Conetta, born to Peter and Vites Conetta in Stamford, CT, died peacefully in his home on April 13, 2020 at age 67. A devoted husband, giving father, and loyal friend, Peter is survived by his proudest achievement, his family, including wife (Lynn), sons (Kevin and Chris), daughter (Kait), and son-in-law (Mark).
He will be fondly remembered by family and friends for his worship of the Yankees, his passion for skiing, and his love of a good meal. He will be missed more than words can say, but his legacy of selflessness and generosity will never be forgotten.
Given the circumstances, a mass and Celebration of Life will be held when we can gather and commemorate Pete in a proper and fitting way.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Apr. 25, 2020