Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Conetta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter M. Conetta

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peter M. Conetta Notice
Peter M. Conetta
Peter M. Conetta, born to Peter and Vites Conetta in Stamford, CT, died peacefully in his home on April 13, 2020 at age 67. A devoted husband, giving father, and loyal friend, Peter is survived by his proudest achievement, his family, including wife (Lynn), sons (Kevin and Chris), daughter (Kait), and son-in-law (Mark).
He will be fondly remembered by family and friends for his worship of the Yankees, his passion for skiing, and his love of a good meal. He will be missed more than words can say, but his legacy of selflessness and generosity will never be forgotten.
Given the circumstances, a mass and Celebration of Life will be held when we can gather and commemorate Pete in a proper and fitting way.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Apr. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -