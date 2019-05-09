Peter Michael Pastor, Jr.

Peter Michael Pastor, Jr., born January 5, 1929, in White Plains, NY, died Sunday, May 5 at the age of 90 from natural causes. Son of Peter and Theresa Pastore, Peter is survived by his sister, Elaine Crock; ex-wives, Barbara, Tammey and Elizabeth; children, Peter, Russell and Shelley; three daughters-in-law; one son-in-law; three nephews; five nieces, nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by sons Robert and Lawrence. From the 1950's through 1980's, Peter owned and operated several restaurants in Westchester, including the Top Hat, Pastors at Westchester airport, Pastors North, Broadway, Bogies and the most well-known, PD's (Pastors Downtown)...best remembered for its nightly bands, sidewalk cafe (the first in White Plains) and extra-large martinis. He was President of the White Plains Chamber of Commerce and also the local chapter of the National Restaurant Association. Later, Peter moved to Stamford where he was a principal at CT Express Shuttle. Peter enjoyed the water and for most of his adult years lived on a boat in Stamford on Long Island Sound. In 2017 Peter fulfilled a lifelong dream to live in Florida moving to the DeSoto Beach Club community in Sarasota.

