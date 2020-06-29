Peter Nelson
In Loving Memory Of Peter R. Nelson Jr. (Lil Pete) Nov. 25, 1967- June 29, 2019 We couldn't even realize how 1 year has passed since we have lost you. It seems like it was just a few days ago. Your death has reminded us that in this world nothing is permanentm we all have to go when God wishes. Just stay peacefully in Heaven and don't worry about us! Love a& Miss you! Momz, Keshia, Otha, 3 Nephews & Niece Zuri

Published in The Advocate on Jun. 29, 2020.
