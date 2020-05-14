Peter O. Rupprecht
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Peter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peter O. Rupprecht
Peter O. Rupprecht, passed away at the age of 80, in the morning of May 7th, 2020 due to complications from Covid-19 at Stamford Hospital.
He was a resident at Long Ridge Post-Acute Care.
Peter was born on March 27th, 1940 in Budapest, Hungary. During WWII, his family moved to Buenos Aires, Argentina.
In 1979, he moved with his family to Greenwich, CT.
He is survived by his ex-wife of 52 years, Ingrid Nordenstahl. His daughter and son-in-law, Cristina Rupprecht Murillo and Dr. Jaime Murillo, grandchildren, Sasha, Sebastian, Nicholas and his wife Kayla.
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Antonio A. Rupprecht and Silvia Rupprecht and grandchildren, Thomas, Janine and Ryan; as well as his youngest son, Alfredo G. Rupprecht.
For most of his life, Peter was a businessman with vast industrial international trade experience.
He was an avid soccer fan.
Peter was loved by many friends, co-workers, and care takers. He will be deeply missed.
Due to current CDC Federal guidelines in keeping with public safety standards, the family will be holding a private service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Stamford Hospital to the Grateful Giving Program.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stamford Advocate & Greenwich Time on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved